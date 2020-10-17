Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 44.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $54,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.