Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,275 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,910 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.