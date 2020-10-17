Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 2,189 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of HP by 56.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of HP by 170.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

