Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) & Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Critical Analysis

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 1.62 $7.06 million $0.54 12.50

Bay Banks of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iowa First Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bay Banks of Virginia -7.66% 4.41% 0.47%

Risk and Volatility

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bay Banks of Virginia beats Iowa First Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of February 6, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices, including a production office located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

