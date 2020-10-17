iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,518 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.