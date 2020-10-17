iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

