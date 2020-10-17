iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.34 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

