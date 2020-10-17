J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Insiders have sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

