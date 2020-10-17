Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

NYSE LSI opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,367,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,034,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,556,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

