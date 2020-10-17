Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £108 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.72) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.97 ($143.68).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 9,958.94 ($130.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,560.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

