Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.93 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.