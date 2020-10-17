Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.58.

Shares of LII stock opened at $288.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.81. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $291.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lennox International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $290,539,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $478,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $425,775.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

