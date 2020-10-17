Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.39 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SWMAY opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.