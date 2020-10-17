Jennifer Newstead Sells 426 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $115,467.30.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44.

Shares of FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

