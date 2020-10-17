JMP Securities Downgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WTRE. TheStreet raised Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.56. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. The business had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts predict that Watford will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

