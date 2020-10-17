JMP Securities Downgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on WTRE. TheStreet raised Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Shares of Watford stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.56. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Watford Company Profile
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
