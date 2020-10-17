JMP Securities Raises Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $55.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $678,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,892,598 shares of company stock valued at $383,209,331.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640,692 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

