John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

