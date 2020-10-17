John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

