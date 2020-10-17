JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

