JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Diploma (LON:DPLM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,276 ($29.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,014.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,836.92. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,310 ($30.18).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

