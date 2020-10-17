JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

