JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NIO (NYSE:NIO) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

NIO stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NIO by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200,762 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NIO by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in NIO by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 839,145 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

