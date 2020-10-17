Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £141.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.72) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £109.97 ($143.68).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 9,958.94 ($130.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,560.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,271.75. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

