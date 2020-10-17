Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $111,675.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Kauffman sold 1,477 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $22,155.00.

KPTI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

