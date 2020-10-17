Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEL. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.52.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) news, Director David John Wilson purchased 95,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$138,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,036,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,452,330.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,266,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,200.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

