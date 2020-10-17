Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €62.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

GXI opened at €91.45 ($107.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.63. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1 year high of €101.10 ($118.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.99.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

