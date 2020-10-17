Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “CHF 28” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

