Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 171.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

