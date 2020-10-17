Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 297,021 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 5.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $54,892,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,787 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of FCX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

