Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $33.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

