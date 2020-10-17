Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 110,078 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. DraftKings comprises approximately 7.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $17,171,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.48.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

