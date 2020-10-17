Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 177.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Smart Sand worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SND shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.84. Smart Sand Inc has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

