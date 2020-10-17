Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,998 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.41.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $745,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,266.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

