Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

