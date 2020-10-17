Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 3.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 296,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 116,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $33.39 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

