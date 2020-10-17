Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock valued at $155,590,142. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

