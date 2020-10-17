Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,953 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 514.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,527.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 862,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,534 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,876.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 191,915 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 162,653 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

