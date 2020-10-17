Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Capri by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Capri by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $88,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.