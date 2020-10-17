Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,206 Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 358,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.