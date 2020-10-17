Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,717 L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,688,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

