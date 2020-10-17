Kessler Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $222.80 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

