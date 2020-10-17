Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 157.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

