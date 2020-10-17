Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes $116,000 Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $878,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $829.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.93 and a beta of 2.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

