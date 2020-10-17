Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 343,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

