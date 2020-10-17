Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$288.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$250.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

TSE:KXS opened at C$204.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 206.74. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$79.31 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$193.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total value of C$1,979,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,264,146.29. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total value of C$374,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,200 shares of company stock worth $6,638,835.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

