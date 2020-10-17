Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

