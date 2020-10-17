Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.13.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$67.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$769.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.