Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE KN opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

