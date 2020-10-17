KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

