Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Main First Bank raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

