Kore Potash’s (KP2) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:KP2 opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kore Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Get Kore Potash alerts:

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.