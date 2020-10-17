Kore Potash’s (KP2) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:KP2 opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kore Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
About Kore Potash
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.